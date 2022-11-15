The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Who could die?

Is The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 going to be when you see the first major death of the season? For the time being, there is a reason to think that this could be so.

First and foremost, there are a few different candidates that are worth looking into a little bit further. Of course, there’s always going to be an argument that something could happen to Tanya, given that she’s so emotionally vulnerable that we could see her being put into a horrendous situation. We just don’t foresee it happening, mostly because it’s hard to imagine a situation where Jennifer Coolidge ends up being written out. She’s just too popular with this show!

Of course, there are some other candidates. What about her assistant Portia? Could there be something darker to Albie underneath the surface? Clearly, his family has its fair share of demons. You also have to wonder about Cameron getting himself into a position he can’t get out of, or that the relationship between Ethan and Harper could have some sort of tragic outcome. In the promo for episode 4, you can see Cameron already trying to depict the two guys’ night of partying in a way that it really wasn’t. Ethan did take things too far with Mia, but he was visibly uncomfortable and you could see that he didn’t quite want it. Harper, meanwhile, wasn’t super-happy with some of the time that she spent out with Daphne, either.

We’re getting close to the halfway point of the season and at this point, it does feel like the show should start at least dropping a few seeds for who could be in danger. We recognize that they didn’t quite do that in season 1 until the finale, but why not mix things up here?

