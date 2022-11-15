Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii, and are we about to see a whole lot less of Lucy Tara in the near future? Well, let’s just say that there’s a lot that we have to get into here.

First and foremost, let’s discuss the four-month stretch that the character will supposedly be gone after she decided to take the job. She and Whistler are going to be apart, and the two seemingly came to terms with that at the end of the episode tonight. However, we also do think that there’s more here than first meets the eye.

Let’s go ahead and get to the primary order of business here: Yasmine is not leaving the show. Not only that, but it’s been confirmed already that she is going to be a part of the upcoming three-part NCIS crossover event! Whatever happens with this four-month gig leads to it being over far sooner than she initially imagined. It’s possible that a plan changes and Lucy needs to come back; or, the show could theoretically have some sort of a time jump. We’ll be most curious to see what happens over the next couple of weeks here. We could have an episode or two without Lucy, or the series could actually give us some small glimpses of the character away at sea. It would be rather interesting for a show themed around the Navy to actually present a few more nautical adventures here and there.

Rest assured, though, that Lucy leaving does not seem to have an impact on her relationship with Whistler. The two still seem as strong as they were at the start of the season, and we don’t really think that the writers are looking to split the two up. Isn’t it nice to have a healthy and long-lasting relationship for a change on a show like this? We also think the writers are well-aware at this point that this couple means a lot to people watching the show. Hopefully, they have a few more surprises up their sleeves.

