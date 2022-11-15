The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: All eyes on spring?

Can we officially narrow down the premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 2 to spring? Well, that depends on how you define “official.”

For now, we 100% recognize that the folks over at Prime Video have not been so kind as to reveal any specific date as to when the series will be back, though we do think there are a lot of signs pointing towards somewhere in the March – April range. (As a reminder, the image above is the season 1 key art — it’d be great if season 2 was premiering on the 19th, but no.)

Where do we start? Well, the streaming service has already announced their calendar for the next few months and through that, a couple of things are already clear. They’ve announces dates up until Carnival Row in February, and honestly, it’d be a little bit strange if they announced a top-tier show like The Wheel of Time premiering before that at this point. Why would they wait to get that news out there? It’s just not something that makes a whole lot of sense.

With this in mind, it feels like we’re gearing up at this point for a March or April premiere date and if it’s later than that, we’d honestly under why. We recognize that post-production for a fantasy epic like this takes a long time, but that long? The only reason we could see a premiere taking longer than this is in the event that Amazon, for whatever reason, decided to stretch things out in order to ensure that they had big-ticket releases throughout the year … but it’s not like The Wheel of Time is their only big one in 2023. They’ll have others down the line.

