Andor season 1 to receive special airings on ABC, FX, Freeform

It is not often that Disney offers up airings of their Disney+ content in some other places; with that, let’s just say they are thinking a little outside the box with Andor.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Wednesday, November 23, ABC is going to air the first two episodes of the Diego Luna – Star Wars series starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. These installments will run until 10:30. Meanwhile, FX will air the first two episodes on Thanksgiving (November 24) at the same time and Freeform will take on a similar honor on November 25.

So why is Disney doing this? For the time being, we tend to think that it’s tied largely to one thing: An interest in building up an audience for this show. While the critical reception for Andor has been arguably better than almost any other Star Wars show so far, early indications suggest that it is not getting the same viewership.

There are are few different reasons why Disney has so much interest in building up an audience for Andor, and of course it starts by them having another season of it on the go. With that being said, we also think that it goes beyond just that. This show represents another lane for their Star Wars franchises and a chance for them to appeal to diehard fans who have immersed themselves in so much of the canon. Andor does not seem to have the mainstream audience of The Mandalorian or Obi-Wan Kenobi, but still could be something we see more of down the road in a number of different forms.

