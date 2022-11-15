SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 spoilers: New finale details!

For those who have not heard as of yet, SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 is slated to arrive this coming weekend, and 100% it will be emotional. How can it not? We are talking here about the big finale! What happens throughout is almost certain to rattle Bravo Team for quite some time, leading into whether it be a movie or a season 7. (The future of the series at Paramount+ is still to be determined, but we are hopeful.)

If you are eager to get an assortment of further details, let’s go ahead and note this: The upcoming episode is titled “Fair Winds and Following Seas,” and that is a common phrase that is often said within the world of the Navy. It’s the sort of thing that you say before sending someone off, and it could be a message of farewell to Clay Spenser following his death back in episode 8.

The SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 synopsis below may not be stuffed to the brim with teases, but it does remind us that if Bravo wants to be back in America to mourn their fallen brother, they have to find a way to survive out in the field first:

Reeling from a devastating loss, BRAVO must fight their way out of hostile territory.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

You can’t rule that out, but one of the things that we tend to see with this show (and many others) is that they don’t want to do the same thing twice. With that in mind, we tend to think that whatever happens from here is going to look and feel rather different than the shocking cliffhanger we had at the end of season 5. (That cliffhanger, in some ways, set the stage for Clay’s death; had he not lost his leg, he would have been off operating in the field with Bravo.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 this coming weekend?

Are you anticipating a big cliffhanger? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more insight you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

