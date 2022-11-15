Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 14 spoilers: Sadie Hawkins Dance!

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to be seeing Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 14 arrive on ABC — and absolutely it’s going to be messy. This is what happens when you are SO close to the end of the season, and when Gabby and Rachel are turning up on the beach to spill a little bit of tea. Remember, none of the women this season had a chance to see guys like Logan, who were at the center of a lot of drama. What do you think could come as a result of that? Well, the simple answer (potentially) is “a lot.”

Below, you can check out the new Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 14 synopsis with a few more details on what’s coming:

“814” – Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement – the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the ‘90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Sadie Hawkins Dance is likely a reference to how Becca was actually the one who proposed to Thomas, rather than the other way around. They should be a reminder to everyone that relationships formed in Paradise can work, even if they don’t have a conventional ending on the show itself. (Technically, we also saw that with Ashley and Jared, but their appearance lasted so much longer than anyone wanted or needed.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8

Where do you want to see things go moving into Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 14?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for other information moving forward. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







