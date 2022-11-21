The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Next week on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7, we are going to be diving into a story titled “Boys Don’t Cry.” Want to learn a little more?

First and foremost, we should note that this story is going to feature some extremely important discussions for Shaun and Lea. We know what they’ve gone through already when it comes to losing their baby, and that trauma does inform a significant part of who they are. This episode will feature Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara’s characters discussing starting a family once more.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Boys Don’t Cry” – When a woman pregnant with sextuplets arrives at the hospital, Dr. Marcus Andrews must split the doctors into teams to ensure their health and safety following their high-risk delivery. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea must face their own hurdles as they discuss starting a family on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Beyond this episode, what else can you expect in the long-term here? It does appear that there could be two more installments within the month of December. We’ll have to see where things shake out here, though, given that last week, the schedule was pushed back a week from some of the network’s original plans. Regardless of what happens, though, we do tend to think that there’s some big, dramatic stuff the rest of the season.

Also, remember that we’ve also got The Good Lawyer potentially coming down the road. This spin-off is supposed to be set up with a backdoor pilot, which should premiere at some point at midseason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







