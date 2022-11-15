NCIS season 20 episode 8: A Diona Reasonover showcase!

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 8 — and it’s going to be a huge one for Diona Reasonover!

For those who are not aware, the cast member who plays Kasie Hines co-wrote “Turkey Trot” alongside longtime series vet Scott Williams. This marks the second straight season where an actor has dived into this role; remember, we saw Brian Dietzen work on “The Helpers” back in season 19. We love that the show is giving these opportunities to actors, especially since at this point, they know these characters backwards and forwards.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

So what will make this story stand out, beyond Diona’s presence behind the scenes? Go ahead and check out the official NCIS season 20 episode 8 synopsis:

“Turkey Trot” – After an unknown shooter causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Diona Reasonover.

After this episode…

We are, unfortunately, going to be seeing another hiatus. Luckily, episode 8 is not the final one of the calendar year. It looks as though there will be at least one installment in the month of December and then come early January, the three-part crossover event is going to be here! We know that there are plenty of people out there excited for that already.

Related – Be sure to get additional news when it comes to NCIS, including more thoughts on tonight’s installment

What are you hoping to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 8 on CBS next week?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes within the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







