Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated before finale?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode? If there is one time where getting cut hurts more than ever, this is it. Everyone at this point is SO close to the end of the season, and with that comes a great freestyle and also a chance to compete for the Mirrorball.

Still, there’s no shame to be sent out in sixth or fifth place; you have still found a way to outlast the vast majority of the competition. This is not an easy show to do when you think about the physical challenges, plus the sheer number of hours you need to rehearse your routines.

Entering tonight’s episode, we felt pretty darn confident that we were going to be seeing Trevor Donovan out before the finale. That is no slam on his performance quality; it is just what the results have shown us so far. He was the only person in the final six who had experienced danger multiple times this season already. Beyond him was where things get a little more mysterious. We’ve thought for a while that Gabby Windey, Wayne Brady, and Charli D’Amelio are the favorites to potentially win; was there a chance that one of them could actually be sent packing beforehand?

The results – Here’s where things get rather ironic. Despite all the mystery, this still felt reasonably predictable. Trevor was automatically eliminated without even getting a chance for the judges to save them. Shangela and Daniel’s fates were left up to the judges, and they decided to advance Shangela to the finale. Daniel and Britt were eliminated in fifth place, and that gives us a final four of Wayne, Charli, Gabby, and Shangela. Who will win?

