Severance season 2 premiere date: The big challenge ahead

We don’t think it will come as any secret that there’s a lot of enthusiasm to see Severance season 2 down the road. how can there not be? We are talking here about one of the most popular shows that Apple TV+ has to offer, let alone one that has increased its viewership greatly since its premiere.

Unfortunately, production only just started on the new season a matter of weeks ago, which means one thing more so than any other: You are going to be waiting for some time. We actually think the biggest challenge in all of this is going to be the uncertainty as to when it’s coming back.

When it comes to the story itself, we’re used to a certain measure of uncertainty there. How can we not after what we saw over the course of season 1? The problem now is going to be the next few months, as headlines start to dry up and there’s no more casting news to announce. This is going to be a quiet set, and the nature of the work does not allow for a lot of occasions where the cast and crew are altogether visible for substantial periods of time.

How can Apple maintain buzz through this quiet period? A part of it could ultimately come down to them relying on word-of-mouth, as there are a lot of people who will probably enjoy the show who to be frank, just aren’t aware of it right now. More awards shows like the Golden Globes (which is going to be televised again) could help, but that’s provided that there are nominations. We’d like to assume so, but we can’t take anything for granted.

For now, we do move forward with the assumption that season 2 will premiere in the summer of 2023; we’ll let you know along the way if that changes.

