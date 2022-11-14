Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The difficult part

At this point, there is 100% no denying that the wait for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date is brutal. Why is Starz doing this to us? In just one week’s time, it will be a year since the season 2 premiere of the show.

Now, we are in a situation where we know that a season 2 has already been filmed! We can sit back and recognize that the show could easily be releasing some new episodes for us … and they just haven’t decided when to do it. It’s either that or they’re waiting for a specific time to release it.

At this point, we’d argue that the hardest time isn’t the wait for more episodes of the show to turn up. Instead, it’s the frustration that comes with not having any information at all. Even if we are stuck waiting until March to see Michael Rainey Jr. and the cast back (which has been rumored), wouldn’t it just be nice to know at this point? It would not only give you a sense of the return date, but also how the network is going to go about the rest of the process of promoting the show. That means when we could expect a full trailer or some other insight on what lies ahead.

For right now, the network simply seems content rolling with the lineup of Dangerous Liaisons, Step Up, and The BMF Documentary. BMF season 2 is coming in the new year. At some point hopefully around the start of that show, the picture could start to become a little bit clearer. (The funny thing is that filming on Power Book IV: Force season 2 is also wrapped up, and there is currently no insight on it, either.)

