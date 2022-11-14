The Walking Dead series finale: Is Judith dead? The mystery

The Walking Dead series finale is set to air on AMC next week, and we know there will be mysteries more or less all over the map. What’s one of the big ones? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with Judith Grimes and whether or not she survived.

Based on what we’ve seen in some of the previews already, you’re going to see Daryl do just about everything he can to save her. Rick’s daughter has gone through so much that at times, it is easy to forget that she is still a child. This is someone who still needs to be cared for and now, she just needs to find a way to stay alive.

If there is any sort of good news that we can offer at present, it’s that the character is not 100% gone. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what showrunner Angela Kang had to say on the subject:

I’ll just say that Judith is in a fight for survival and that affects everyone around her. There are going to be some really important emotional moments that come out of that.

We definitely recognize that it is very well possible the character dies. We do, after all, need to remember that this is not one of those shows that will shy away from killing someone off, even someone so young. Yet, as grim as this world may be, we do have to recognize that there could still be some glimmers of hope. We don’t expect a cure for the zombie virus or anything like that, but we do anticipate that this episode will at least make us feel okay about a few characters. It’s just a matter of who they are.

