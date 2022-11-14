Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been on a little bit of a hiatus as of late, but we know that these sort of things don’t last forever in-season.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and share the good news: The crime drama is back on the air soon! You’re going to see a story titled “Love Lost” at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time and this is going to be a high-stakes story for the entirety of the team. How else can you explain a plot where the boss of the entire NCIS team is suspected of a crime?

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Love Lost” – NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to murder him, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We should note that this episode is not the only one slated to air this calendar year, let alone this month. There is another installment set for next week that will be themed around Thanksgiving, and that is 100% something that we are proud to embrace. Let’s remember for a moment here that the show didn’t get a chance to do much with holidays last year. By and large, their focus was understandably planted a little bit more on what was going on with Parker and Jessica Knight being new to the team.

