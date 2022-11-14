All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 6 spoilers:

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 6, you will get a chance to see a story titled “Free Your Mind” — want to learn more?

Well, without further ado, let’s get into the first order of business here: Simone doing everything that she can in order to better find a place within the college world. This is something that a lot of people struggle with, since the group you think you’d naturally connect to is not always the case.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

TRUST YOUR INSTINCT – Still not getting the sisterhood bond she craves from the tennis team, Simone’s (Geffri Maya) interest in joining a sorority grows, but she runs into some roadblocks. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) tasks Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) with hosting a potential top baseball recruit, but unexpected tension between the two messes up everything. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) puts a more inclusive spin on an annual Black History Month event that not everyone is thrilled about. Thea’s (Camille Hyde) desire to return to the court forces her to decide on the best course for her career. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Marcus meet resistance when they try to speak their truths. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Charia Rose & Megan McNamara (#206). Original airdate 11/21/2022.

In general, this is one of those episodes that should remind you that Geffri Maya’s character is at a really important part of her time in school. She’s been there long enough that she’s started to get a hang of things, but there are a few more struggles that remain. That is something she’ll have to grapple with further as she progresses through the story, hopefully building towards some huge moments later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American: Homecoming right away

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 6 next week?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned — there are other updates coming, and we do not want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







