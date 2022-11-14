All American season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Press conference chaos

As we prepare for All American season 5 episode 6 on The CW next week, of course it makes sense to want to know more in advance! Why wouldn’t you?

The first thing that stands out about “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” is rather simple: There’s a lot that will be assessed around National Signing Day. This whole event serves as a pretty big reminder that college football can be somewhat year-round, even if it only takes place from the late summer until early winter. There is so much that goes into it, including of course efforts to try and field the best team possible.

So what role are Spencer and Jordan going to have in that, especially in the wake of what happened with the press conference? For more, be sure to check out the full All American season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

PERSISTANCE – After what happens at the press conference, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) try to secure as many commitments before the end of National Signing Day to help their team. Asher (Cody Christian) tries to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is torn on how to publish her article while also protecting those she loves. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is pushed outside her comfort zone while shooting a music video. Meanwhile, Jordan and JJ (Hunter Clowdus) throw a party that escalates and ends with Jordan witnessing a rude awakening. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus. (#506). Original airdate 11/21/2022.

Now, a sad reminder

The CW looks to be scrapping a LOT of their current programming after this current season. If you want to see this show stick around in the long-term, the best advice we can give you is to watch live and tell your friends to do the same! Even if it ends here, there may be another home somewhere else…

