The Flash season 9 premiere date: Why the wait at The CW?

If you are hoping to get news on The Flash season 9 at The CW, we can go ahead and say you’re far from alone. The network, at this point last year, had already revealed the shows that were going to be a part of their midseason lineup. Yet, they haven’t done anything of the sort here.

So what in the world is going on? Well, there is one thing that we would remind you of right now: The network is 100% in uncharted waters at the moment. With Nexstar Media Group now serving as the new ownership, it is pretty darn difficult to predict precisely what they are going to do at any given moment.

As for what we hope that they are going to do, it goes a little bit something like this: Announce the premiere dates for this and many other midseason shows before Thanksgiving. At that point, you are at least going to give the fan community some time to get out there and start hyping up some of these shows on their own. We don’t have all that much confidence that we are going to see the network push them hard, mostly because it’s hard to have any confidence when the top priority seems to be saving money. The CW is ending The Flash after season 9; there is no more investment in the long-term future. We just hope the writers are able to deliver a conclusion that really honors the legacy of not just Barry Allen’s world, but the entire Arrowverse.

Based on the ending of season 8, there is a lot that the final season could deliver in between a possible Cobalt Blue battle and movement forward in the WestAllen relationship. We just have to keep playing the waiting game first…

