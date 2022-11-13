Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Charting far ahead…

Yellowjackets season 2 is hopefully going to be exceptional entertainment when it arrives on Showtime at some point next year. Have we already discussed potential premiere dates based on the evidence that we’ve seen? Absolutely. With the delay of Your Honor being pushed back until January, a March / April start seems to be make the most sense.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to look a little bit beyond this; in particular, it’s worth getting into how Showtime could accelerate things moving into a potential season 3.

As of right now, it’s true that the network has not renewed the series for additional episodes. With that being said, it feels like a foregone conclusion. No other show on the network’s roster has the same mainstream potential of Yellowjackets, both in terms of its viewership to date and also the Emmy nominations it received over the past several months. We have every reason to think that it could deliver its biggest audience yet moving into the season 2 premiere.

Where are we going with this? That’s pretty simple: Don’t be shocked if a season 3 renewal is confirmed before season 2 even starts. That would give the writers a chance to plot ahead and ensure that there is no substantial hiatus between season 2 and season 3. Showtime likes to have most of their scripted shows air on an annual basis. Yellowjackets not coming back at some point this year, and that makes it a little bit of an anomaly compared to what we typically see.

Remember here that there is, supposedly, a five-season plan for the Melanie Lynskey drama. There’s no guarantee it will last that long, but the story is 100% there.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

