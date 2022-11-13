Tulsa King season 1 episode 2 preview: The future on Paramount+

Following the premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to know a little more about Tulsa King season 1 episode 2?

First things first, we should point out that the folks at the aforementioned streaming show have really high hopes for the future. This show is a combination of two people who are extremely successful already in their careers: Executive producer Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone. This may not be the same sort of show that you’re seeing from the former in Yellowstone, but it is meant to give you a lot of drama, plus some notable characters and a setting you don’t see all that often on TV.

Clearly, the premiere of Tulsa King was designed to arrive at a time when people are talking about Sheridan’s work, and we imagine that Stallone’s presence alone will get some people watching. (Also, there’s going to be a lot of promotion during Yellowstone itself.)

So when can you expect episode 2 of the series to arrive at Paramount+? Next week. This streaming service is not trying to replicate Netflix. They tend to utilize a weekly model for most of their shows, and we think it is by and large smart. In doing this, they are allowing themselves a chance to keep people watching and discussing their shows for a considerable period of time. It’s something that also sets themselves up well in the long-term, especially since there is another Sheridan series coming next month in 1923.

There are no specifics as yet when it comes to what lies ahead on Tulsa King, but we do think we’re going to see a drama that is somewhat broad in scope as we see the transformation of a city and some of the people in it. If you law sprawling crime dramas, this one could be up your alley.

