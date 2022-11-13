East New York season 1 episode 8 spoilers: What’s ahead on CBS

Following what you see tonight, it makes a lot of sense to want the East New York season 1 episode 8 air date … or at least some other details. What can we say right now?

Well, first and foremost, we should start things off here by noting that we’re still going to have a new episode on CBS next week! This is a show that the network clearly wants to get off to a great start, and one of the ways that they are making sure this happens is by giving you installments every week. We also know that there’s a new episode coming on November 27, as well, so you don’t have to be worried about the long-term future here, either.

Also, go ahead and remember this: There IS a full-season order already scheduled at the network. We recognize that the nature of a “full-season order” is relatively ambiguous, but we tend to think that we’ll be getting something within the 18-22 episode range. The most important thing is that viewers end up continuing to watch this show, since this will help to ensure that a season 2 will happen down the road.

So while there are no official synopses out there for these episodes as of yet, we can have at least a brief conversation about titles. So where should we start? According to the Futon Critic, “CompStat Interruptus” is the name for episode 8. Meanwhile, “When Dinosaurs Roamed The Earth” is the title for episode 9. The aforementioned site does suggest that we could be seeing a hiatus starting in early December, so that is something to expect in advance. Just remember that this is still subject to change, as are a wide array of different things that take place within the network TV world.

Related – Check out some more information when it comes to East New York right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to East New York season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







