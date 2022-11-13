Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that the Queen Latifah series has been off the air the past few weeks. Is that about to change?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some good news now: Yes, we are going to see a new episode on the air tonight titled “Blowback.” That hiatus is finally over! We’re going to see the show, as well, kick off at the standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern time in the vast majority of markets. (Be sure to check your local listings, just in case there is an NFL overrun.)

Just in case you want to get a few more details now all about what’s ahead here, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Blowback” – When a smuggler being detained by the CIA must be transferred quickly to a secure debriefing site, McCall works with Carter Griffin to ensure he arrives unharmed. Also, Dante deals with the possibility of his father being released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Donal Logue guest stars as Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents.

The presence of Logue is enough to make this episode all the more compelling, as well as getting a super-personal story from Dante at the same exact time. Who doesn’t want to explore more who this character is and also more of where he came from? This is the sort of stuff that further informs his past, and then also sets the stage for the future at the same exact time. Suffice it to say, we are very much stoked to see and understand more of what the future will hold, as there are new episodes planned through the remainder of this month. Hopefully, that helps to make up for the hiatus.

