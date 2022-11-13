SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Losses ahead?

As we prepare for SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 4 on BBC One next week, what can we say in advance of it airing?

There are a few things worth noting at the moment about the show, and we start off here with this: This is going to be another episode that reminds us of the sacrifice that comes with this job. We don’t think that anyone out there is going to be altogether shocked by the idea that people do perish as a result of this job, but it is different actually seeing it play out once you are invested in these characters and the story. It does add a certain degree of weight to the narrative that was not there previously.

To retrieve a little bit more information now on episode 4 and the story ahead, go ahead and check out the full SAS Rogue Heroes synopsis below:

As the SAS’s reputation spreads among the Axis Italian and German forces, another daring mission results in a shocking and devastating loss to the team.

We’ve noted this before, but a good part of this show is about the origin story. You’re seeing not only the formation of this group, but some other reminders of 1) what they are capable of doing and 2) how far they are willing to go in order to ensure that they can advance in terms of their notoriety and heroism. The individuals involved may have their fair share of flaws, but such is true for all humans. There is a part of this show that is historical record, and another part that is very much all about understanding who these people are. Beyond that, it’s about understanding further why they do what they do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SAS Rogue Heroes

What do you most want to see when it comes to SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 4?

Is there anything you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







