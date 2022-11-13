Saturday Night Live offers House of the Dragon ‘season 2’ spoof

We expected a lot of big stuff when it comes to tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode … but not a House of the Dragon spoof. The hit HBO show has developed a dedicated audience and, apparently, that also includes host Dave Chappelle. He introduced the sketch as a tease for season 2, which was of course hilarious since the entire story was set in season 1.

At first, we had no clear sense as to where this sketch was going … but then it became clear that this was a chance for Chappelle to basically come out and play a ton of different characters. This was similar to his spoof of The Walking Dead all the way back in 2016, which was the first time he hosted. If you loved Chappelle’s Show back during its heyday, this sketch was a treat for you. Heck, there were even some cameos thrown in here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So how accurate was this sketch to House of the Dragon? Well, at least some of the characters were similar. Really, this wasn’t so much about the HBO epic as it may have seemed on the surface. This was a nostalgia gift to old-school Chappelle’s Show fans, but it also may have been one of the more elaborate and high-budget things that we’ve seen this show do right in the middle of an episode.

In the end, this is also probably the most that you’re going to see related to House of the Dragon until the show comes back in 2024. HBO is going to take their time making more of it, which probably shouldn’t come as much of a shock when you remember how big-budget the first season was. Also, people are 100% going to check it out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What did you think about Saturday Night Live spoofing House of the Dragon with so many familiar faces?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







