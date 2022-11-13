Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: What we know

We know that the wait for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is going to be a long one. After all, consider where we are right now!

First things first, let’s start things off here by noting this: There is still no normal premiere date out there. Would we love for one to be announced in the near future? Absolutely. Yet, we’re also at a point now where we’re trying to be a little bit cautious. We’ve learned at this point that Starz, as a network, does things on their own terms; they don’t have to do things as we want them. (Quick reminder: The image above is the season 2 key art — that is when season 2 premiered. We’re at November 13 today and still, no clear date.)

So what DO we know entering the new season? For those unaware, there are a couple of things well-worth pointing out.

First and foremost, let’s begin with this: Filming wrapped for the season months ago. We’re in a spot now where we just have to wait and see what the network decides when it comes to a date, and that could be dependent in some way on what is airing around it. Starz may not want to air it alongside BMF, which is premiering in January, and that does play a role in what is going on here.

Odds are, we will see the show back at some point either in late winter / early spring.

In terms of the story…

It almost feels obvious to say, but the main focus of the new season could be taking on the big deaths that we saw at the end of season 2. Remember that in the closing minutes, Mecca was taken out of the equation and Zeke was killed by Lorenzo Tejada … who could have to contend with the consequences at some point. Tariq will be under as much pressure as ever, and we will have to wait and

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

