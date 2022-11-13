NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 7: ‘Survival of the Fittest’

Next week is going to bring NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 7 to CBS — so what can you expect to see in advance here?

Well, “Survival of the Fittest” will (to the surprise of no one) feature another high-octane mission where the team has to effectively save most of Los Angeles, if not the country. (More so than any other show in the franchise, the cases on this show tend to have large-scale consequences.) To go along with this, there’s also a more personal storyline for Deeks, as he has to figure out how to handle being with NCIS and also a new father. We’ve seen the writers play around with this here and there when it comes to Rosa, but it’s about to be so much more prominent in the story than ever before.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Survival of the Fittest” – When a Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon, the NCIS must track down the person responsible for unleashing it. Also, Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 20 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is going to be another episode, for those wondering, on November 27 — so for those of you who are getting back from traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, you’re going to have a chance to see something more. Go ahead and rejoice over that! This show may have started later than some other fall hits, but clearly, they are trying to make up for lost time.

