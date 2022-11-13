Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 spoilers: Is Frank losing control?

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 is going to be coming to CBS on Friday after a week off the air — so what is it you can expect to see?

For Tom Selleck’s character of Frank Reagan, a few things are going to be clear, starting with big-time questions when it comes to his authority as the Commissioner. We know that he may be unpopular with a lot of the people within the city, but one thing that he’s constantly managed to do is keep the support of the rank and file. There are disagreements, but he does seem to command a good bit of respect.

However, is some of that about to change? Let’s just say that this upcoming episode “On Dangerous Ground” raises some serious question marks. Frank is not invited to speak at a policing forum, and that’s a delicate thing. Does this mean that he is losing the support of the people around him in the department? At the very least, we’re sure that this question will probably start to circle around in his mind. He probably recognizes how badly he needs them in order to keep doing his job successfully, so he’ll have to figure out if he caused a problem and if so, the best possible way in order to solve it.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that the attached photo above really gives all that much of a clue as to what’s going on here. It suggests that Frank could end up at least attending the forum alongside Baker and Garrett, but whether or not he speaks there remains to be seen. We do think there’s a good chance of it, though, largely because Frank is the master of compromise. He better be after doing this job for as long as he has over the years.

