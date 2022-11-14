Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Tall Drink of Water’

Want to learn a little more about Yellowstone season 5 episode 3? Well, there’s an installment coming there titled “Tall Drink of Water” that could prove to be all sorts of dramatic. After all, it’s a chance to dive more into Beth’s past, while also see Jamie Dutton find himself in even more hot water. (At this point, the guy’s in so much of it that he is practically boiling.)

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? Well, let’s kick things off by sharing the full season 5 episode 3 synopsis:

Beth heads to Salt Lake City to take care of unfinished business; a trap is set for Jamie; Kayce makes an important decision for his family.

This feels like one of those episodes that could be all about pushing the story forward, and we’ve seen it move into some interesting spots so far already. We know that the Dutton family is going to be facing a number of different obstacles thanks simply to where they are right now. John being the Governor will throw more scrutiny onto everyone in his family, and we don’t think it’s going to be altogether easy for anyone to deal with that, all things considered. It also means more eyeballs on the ranch, and Kayce already is going to be in a difficult spot following what happened to Monica. What’s going with this storyline long-term?

It’s important to remember that at 14 episodes, this is the longest season of Yellowstone so far. Taylor Sheridan doesn’t have to rush anything, and nor do we expect him to. This show does capture the essence and the pace of a modern-day Western as much as anything out there.

