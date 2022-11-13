Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? Will Jimmy return?

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone as we prepare for the season 5 premiere? If feels like on the surface, this is going to be one of the big, burning questions people have in advance of the show’s return.

After all, there are a couple of things to remember here: His character of Jimmy seems to have found a place for himself at the 6666 ranch down in Texas, and he made an active decision in the season 4 finale to go back. Not only that, but he’s also found a woman that he loves in Emily (played by Kathryn Kelly). These two could easily be a part of the in-the-works 6666 spin-off show, but nothing has been confirmed on that as of yet.

Well, here is where we can go ahead and give you at least a small slice of good news: We’re not at the end of the road when it comes to Jimmy’s story, regardless of whether or not the character is in Montana at the start of the season. Given that Kelly was promoted to series regular during the hiatus, it is fair to say that both Emily and Jimmy will have a big part to play in season 5. The question now comes down to how they’re going to be back in Montana, or even if they are. We can’t imagine that their entire story would be just setting up a spin-off show that they’re not even confirmed to be a part of as of yet!

We’re going to keep our eyes peeled throughout the season for some interesting stories, as we’ve said for a while that Jimmy is one of the show’s most relatable characters. He doesn’t have the same background as other people in the bunkhouse and he’s had to work really hard to find a place and figure out his future. We’re now at a point where he’s done that, and we’ll just have to wait and see where things progress from here.

