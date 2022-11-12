NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 6 video: Callen needs a suit!

This weekend you are going to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 6 on CBS — why not learn a little bit more about it?

While “Glory of the Sea” will have a serious, case-of-the-week component to it, there’s also going to be a lot of fun here. Want to see more? Then check out the sneak peeks below!

First and foremost, let’s talk about Kensi Blye, who is facing a pretty fascinating struggle: Is she not going to be the fun parent? She’s starting to question it, and Fatima has a pretty fun discussion with her on the subject as she asks Daniela Ruah’s character if she thinks she’s not destined to be the fun parent. This probably sets up a really good internal monologue for Kensi over the rest of the episode. It’s so easy to just automatically say that Deeks is destined for the role because of who he is, but it doesn’t have to be that way!

As for another preview in here, let’s just say that Callen is getting a little bit closer to tying the knot with Anna! He’s planning out a wide array of important things tied to the ceremony, but one thing he is really slacking on: The suit. Sam has to more or less strongarm him into not just wearing one of the suits that they already have at the bullpen, which of course have gunpowder and all sorts of other stuff all over them.

The other three sneak peeks below (yes, there’s a LOT for this episode) are tied more to the case, which does feel like it’s going to be a good time. How can it not be when we’re talking here about a treasure hunt? There is innately going to be a lot of good stuff that comes out of that.

