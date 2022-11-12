Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 promo: Jamie, Danny fight!

Next week Blue Bloods will be coming back on CBS with season 13 episode 6, and it feels like there’s one way to describe this story already: “Intense.” Are we gearing up for one of the more contentious episodes we’ve seen in a while for Jamie and Danny Reagan? It sure feels that way.

After all, the promo below features Donnie Wahlberg’s character telling his brother that “the only embarrassment here is you.” Why in the world would he say that? Sure, we’ve seen these two brothers argue before, but this is on another level!

If we had to guess (the preview is super-short and does not allow for much context), a lot of this could end up revolving around Jamie’s new job as a field intelligence sergeant. One of the things that we’ve already learned about it is that it forces him to make some difficult, at times uncomfortable decisions about criminals, including turning them at times into assets. He is going to have to do things sometimes that the rest of the family does not like. The title for this episode is “On Dangerous Ground,” and that may be a metaphor for the state of this relationship. Jamie could either disrupt one of Danny’s cases or turn someone into an asset that his brother would rather have behind bars.

Also in this promo, you can see Frank proclaim something related to an “ambush.” What is going on here? Odds are, this is a reference to his story where he is stunningly not invited to speak at a policing form. This is the sort of thing that may force him to question his status within as the leader of the NYPD — is he losing the support of the rank and file, who have been loyal to him for so many years?

