Outlander season 7 premiere date: Is there hope for March, April?

The wait for an Outlander season 7 premiere date is very much ongoing, but we suppose we should start with the following. Of course, we are just like all of you in that we want the show back on the air sooner rather than later.

First and foremost, let’s just remind you of this: The first half of the 16-episode season 7 is already done filming. That is very-much important for the sake of this article. Why? It serves as a pretty darn clear reminder of the fact that these episodes could be ready in the spring. We have a hard time thinking that the network would want to air the whole season at once for multiple reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that they stand to gain more financially from breaking up the season in terms of subscriptions. Also, they would have to wait for a substantially longer period to get the show back on the air. Production on the second half is still ongoing, after all.

Given that the first eight episodes could be in the post-production process as we write this, there is a case to be made that season 7 could premiere in March, the same window in which we got season 6. Whether that happens, of course, is up to Starz, who has been pretty cryptic about everything when it comes to a date right now. Some of that may be due to the wide array of programming that they’ve already got filmed, but have yet to announce a date for. Think along the lines of two Power series here along the lines of Hightown and Heels. All of these shows have to air somewhere, right?

For now, we’re going to hold out hope that a March / April premiere could be possible for the start of season 7, but May still feels to be in the cards, as well. Once we have more specifics, we will be sure to let you know.

