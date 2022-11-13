Saturday Night Live return date: Keke Palmer to host!

Following tonight’s big Saturday Night Live episode, of course we were curious as to what would be next. Post-election episodes are almost always the ones that generate the most discussion, but there is still more to come from the late-night comedy show.

So where can you expect things to go from here? Well, here’s what we can say right now. Keke Palmer is going to be the host of the next new episode on December 3, and she is going to be joined by none other than musical guest Sza. This is going to be a great opportunity to kick off the holiday season, and we personally wouldn’t be surprised if there are three episodes that air over the course of the month. The final one before Christmas is often a returning host or an alumni, which adds to the overall holiday cheer.

2022 was a great year for Palmer, who starred in the blockbuster Nope and, of course, has juggled that with about a hundred other things. She is one of the most versatile performers in the business and we tend to think that she’s going to do a really great job with whatever sketch that is thrown at her. She’ll probably have bigger roles in some of the sketches than what we saw with Dave Chappelle tonight, but also probably a little bit less when it comes to a monologue.

So when will we learn about the hosts for the rest of the month of December? Probably not until after Thanksgiving, as there is zero reason for the network to hurry it along. If we get something more beforehand, let’s just say we’ll be shocked.

