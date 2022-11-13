Saturday Night Live cold open: Midterm fallout, Fox & Friends

Of course, we absolutely expected that this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode would be notable. It is the first one after the midterm elections! Politics are the bread and butter of this show more often than not, and 100% we anticipated that this was going to be the case tonight, as well.

Now, the question we had about the cold open in advance was pretty simple: What in the world would it be? Well, we ended up seeing the show revisit an old favorite in Fox & Friends. Even though so much of the cast was different from who we’ve seen in this in the past, we 100% think that the comedy was still there. Was it predictable for what we know this show to be? 100%, but the Fox & Friends spoofs are ultimately comfort food for a lot of the audience. The most notable part of them are the corrections that they issue at the end.

The real question we could see a lot of people asking is this: Do we really need to revisit the Trump well this often? It’s no knock on James Austin Johnson’s impression, but this is a lot of someone who isn’t even in office anymore. We’ve seen the former President multiple times this season! Cecily Strong as Kari Lake is at least slightly more notable, even if it’s not the first time we’ve seen that impersonation, either.

This is going to be a weird show in that the main selling point here is probably not anything that you’re getting in the cold open; instead, we’d cast it a little bit more on Dave Chappelle as the host. We knew that he would be doing a monologue, and as we saw from the last two appearances, they tend to give him more time than the average host to do some standup.

