Why did Max Thieriot leave SEAL Team? Why did Clay have to die?

Why did Max Thieriot leave SEAL Team? As you prepare yourselves to watch this weekend’s episode on Paramount+, it makes sense to wonder about that a little bit. Even though Clay Spenser has not been with Bravo Team for a while, he was still an active part of the show — that is, at least until we got around to season 6 episode 8.

As so many of you know, Thieriot is leaving the show due to his commitments over on CBS’ Fire Country, where he is both the star and also the executive producer. It’s a show that is currently generating good ratings and has a chance to air after the upcoming AFC Championship Game. In other words, he is doing really well for himself as an actor.

Even in spite of all of this, showrunner Spencer Hudnut told us last week (read the interview here) that Thieriot still wanted to appear on SEAL Team here and there. So why did the show kill him instead? The short answer is that Hudnut and the writers felt there was no other choice. To write off Clay on the show for significant stretches, especially without knowing if he could ever return, would not be genuine to the story they were telling. The implication would be that his stories were no longer important now that he was not operating in the field, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. This was the only move that justified Clay’s absence and also served as a significant emotional engine for the series moving forward. You are going to see Jason, Ray, and Sonny of course struggle with losing their brother out in the field, especially since he was just finding peace for himself after losing part of his leg.

We know that SEAL Team plans on honoring Clay in every way that they can. You will feel his absence throughout this weekend’s episode, and that could carry over into a possible season 7 down the road. (Alas, nothing is official on that subject as of yet.)

