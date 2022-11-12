Magnum PI season 5: When to expect episode details

Now that we officially know a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date on NBC, it’s certainly clear that the floodgates are open. There is so much more in the way of stories and ideas that we can discuss!

Take, as a prime example, the main subject of the story today: When we could end up getting some specifics for individual episodes. We have to assume that we’re going to get that at some point, right?

Well, the bad news is that when it comes to specific synopses, the network is not going to be giving too much away in the immediate future. They don’t have to! Given that season 5 does not premiere until February 19, we imagine that the next few weeks are going to be fairly quiet. The biggest thing to hope for is that maybe, NBC will opt to debut a promo during their upcoming holiday programming.

We’ve seen over the years that episode details for NBC shows are typically revealed two or three weeks in advance. With that in mind, our feeling is that some of the first information for season 5 episode 1 (titled “The Passenger”) will be online in either late January or early February. They were kind enough to officially release the photo above from this installment, but that’s about it.

Based on what we’ve seen the network do so far, we at least feel reasonably confident that there’s going to be a reasonable promotional campaign going into the premiere. Why would NBC invest all of this money otherwise? There’s just no real reason for them to. We do imagine that there will be promos, clips, and maybe a talk show appearance or two.

What do we want in the premiere?

We’ve said this before, but a relationship follow-up on Magnum and Higgins after that kiss would be ideal. Also, we are anticipating a chance to catch up with Katsumoto, Rick, and TC, who all faced some major life changes at the end of season 4.

What do you think we’ll see in the first episode of Magnum PI season 5?

