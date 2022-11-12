Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: Why the wait?

Did you know that it’s been almost five months since reports of a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off first surfaced? It is a crazy thing to think about!

Yet, here we are and still, there is no further news out there about it as of yet. Do we hope that changes in the near future? Sure! To be specific, we wonder if HBO will consider announcing something before the end of the year. How much longer do they need?

The crazy thing with this show still remains that technically, HBO has yet to even confirm that it’s in development. What’s our theory with it right now? They most likely don’t want to go through a traditional pilot for it. If they give this a green light, they have to go ahead and order it to series. Otherwise, they run the risk of fan backlash. For now, if they don’t move forward they can always come back and argue that technically, they never said it was happening and blame the media for all the hype.

In the end, the big reason for all of the drama is 100% tied to the fact that HBO wants to make sure that they get a Jon Snow series right. Kit Harington’s character is among the most popular in the entire universe, and we know that there’s going to be a real demand to see what happens to him after going up north with the Night’s Watch. The network has to strongly consider the concept. Just consider what it represents! This is a real chance for them to help viewers forget about the ending of the original show; sure, not every character would be back, but there’s a chance to at least see some of them again.

