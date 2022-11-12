The Blacklist season 10: What’s the big mystery now?

Earlier this week, we absolutely got some exciting news when it comes to The Blacklist season 10. After all, we know when the show is coming back! Sunday, February 26 is the date, and admittedly this is so much later than a lot of us expected.

With this show, there is almost certainly going to be a lot of mystery … but there’s especially one now when it comes to how the upcoming episodes will air.

Because of the schedule for the show right now (which also includes Magnum PI and new series Found), it puts us in a position where we don’t anticipate any two-hour blocks for it in the near future. Yet, we haven’t heard anything suggesting as of late that this is going to be anything less than a 22-episode season. This brings us to a HUGE question: What is NBC going to do with all of these episodes? We foresee a couple of different scenarios they could consider.

1. Air the show into the summer – They did this to a certain extent with the end of season 8, and we have to think there’s a chance that they could do that again. Of course, season 8 only aired for a short period of the summer; season 9 would need to run almost throughout.

2. Air the season in halves, with the second half coming in 2024 – We’re not saying that we want this, but remember that Magnum PI is airing its ten-episode season 5 in 2023 and presumably, the ten-episode season 6 could be coming the following year. This is not something that we can rule out, at least for the time being.

Hopefully, we at least get some more clarity on this early next year; it’s possible NBC stays mum on it for a good while.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 on NBC?

