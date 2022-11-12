The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: EP on endgame, The Testaments

There is so much to think about in advance of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, and a lot of that is due to the long-term future that has already been set up.

So what can we say about the endgame for this series … and then also The Testaments after the fact? All signs point to the Margaret Atwood sequel coming to Hulu down the road, which will pick up a number of threads left from the end of the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

With all of the above said, don’t anticipate that The Testaments is going to be a straight adaptation of Atwood’s work. The goal is to have a lot of similarities, but keep things tied primarily to what we are seeing on the show. For more, check out showrunner Bruce Miller’s comments to Deadline:

Well, I’m working on The Testaments while I’m working on Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s so lovely to have another book to go to. I think the people watch the TV show have to be comfortable with the fact that just like Handmaid‘s didn’t follow the book, The Testaments is a sequel to this TV show. So I’m not necessarily shooting for those things the way that they are in The Testaments but everybody is growing in those directions…

We don’t want to give anything away from The Testaments for those who have not read the books, but we know that there are some characters who could easily appear in both shows. That’s something to be prepared for as we dive further into the final season, which we really hope is going to come out in late 2023. (Nothing is confirmed on that yet.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, let alone The Testaments?

How do you think everything is going to tie together here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







