Criminal Minds: Evolution spoilers: Who is new character Rebecca?

When we get to the Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere on Paramount+ later this month, there will be a lost of nostalgia and familiar faces. Why wouldn’t there be? Remember that this show is a golden opportunity for the aforementioned streaming service to capitalize on one of the biggest global fanbases out there.

With that being said, let’s also remind you that there are some newcomers who are going to populate this world at the same time. This allows us a better chance to discuss Rebecca, the subject at the heart of this article.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Westworld and Call Me Kat actress Nicole Pacent will play the aforementioned role, who is described “a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU.”

Wait, so you’re telling us someone is trying to shut down or alter the future of the BAU? We’re joking because we’ve definitely seen variations of this before, and this is also a tease for the revival series that we’ve heard about in the past. Now, we just know someone who is the face of the operation.

Why would anyone want to change things at the BAU, given that we’ve seen this team stop hundreds of threats over the years? Well, let’s just say that in the world of TV, there are some things with big government that just don’t make a whole lot of sense. We don’t think the unit will be shut down in the end, largely because there wouldn’t be Criminal Minds if all of a sudden, Prentiss and the rest of the team were unable to do their jobs.

Hopefully, we will get a few more teases in due time; the premiere is set for Thanksgiving Day.

