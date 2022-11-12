Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The reveal ahead

When Starz finally reveals a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, you have to expect a lot of attention around it. How can there not be? We are talking here about an enormously popular show with a big audience, let alone one that has already been on hiatus for a long time. We’re almost a year away now from when season 2 premiered!

The first order of business here is, of course, reminding you of how long we could be waiting for more news. Odds are, it could be a good while still. We don’t anticipate Ghost back until after season 2 of BMF, and even with that show we’re still stuck waiting. If the rumors about a March premiere are true (far from confirmed, mind you), we could be waiting to hear something until January.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

What we do want to dive more into here is rather simple, and that is just how far the network will go to make its premiere-date reveal special, no matter when it is announced. Are we going to see a trailer right away? Well, after such a long wait, it makes sense to expect something like that … but we still think that’s unlikely.

When Starz does give us a season 3 premiere date, odds are they will allow it to be accompanied by a 30-second teaser that gives you a couple of scenes all about what lies ahead. We think they could at least clue us in on the vibe for the episodes to come. It’d be wonderful to get more than that, but we’re trying not to get our expectations too high.

Remember that even after a premiere date is revealed, it benefits the network to keep their cards close to the vest for as long as they can. It allows them a good opportunity to unleash more footage and surprises leading up to episode 1 coming on the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Do you have any particular hopes in mind? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







