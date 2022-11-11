Criminal Minds: Evolution spoilers: Character spotlights coming?

If you have been following some of the updates for Criminal Minds: Evolution premiering on Paramount+ Thanksgiving Day, you know a couple of things already.

First things first, we already know that the global health crisis has caused some significant threats to come out of the woodwork the past couple of years; while not every case may be ripped from the headlines, there is a topical nature to this story. Beyond just that, we’re also equally aware of the fact that every cast member from season 15 is back other than Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. There are going to be some happy returns throughout!

Without further ado now, let’s get into the next order of business: Character spotlights. Or, to be specific, whether we could be seeing a number of those. One of the great things about season 15 was that it felt like every cast member had their moment in the sun, and it does feel as though that will continue.

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see through at least some of the early episodes a number of spotlights and discussions all about the personal lives of these agents. That includes an update on what happened with Garcia and Alvez following the original series finale. One of the great things about Erica Messer returning as showrunner is that she does know these characters backwards and forwards; with that in mind, she recognizes what fans are going to want and how invested they are in them as people. It goes beyond just seeing what happens with all of them in the field.

What are you most hoping to see on Criminal Minds: Evolution when it premieres?

