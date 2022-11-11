House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A challenge at HBO

There is absolutely a lot to be excited about when it comes House of the Dragon season 2 at HBO. Of course, there’s also one other bit of sad news to consider: The fact that we will be waiting for a long time to see it.

So just how long are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that we won’t be getting new episodes at any point in 2023. That’s already been confirmed by the network, and that leads us to the next all-important question: When in 2024 are we going to have a chance to see it?

We do think HBO is going to be facing a pretty interesting challenge moving into this year, mostly because of a couple of different factors. There is going to be that inherent pressure to get new episodes out there as soon as possible, but you also want to position the show in a way where it does have a proper opportunity to shine. That means a promotional window, and possibly coming on after another show in Euphoria that can hype it up even more.

For a little while now, we’ve stated that spring 2024 is the window that makes the most sense. Not only does it give the production team proper time to work their magic, but also allows HBO to put the show on at around the time that some early seasons of Game of Thrones were on the air to great success. The only thing that could, theoretically, stand in their way is what happens in the event that production simply takes too long. In the old days, we could easily assume more episodes would be ready in time. However, those days are long past and the network TV landscape has changed significantly. If anything is clear at this point, it is that.

