New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: Still hope for a Helen return?

Will we have a chance to see Freema Agyeman on New Amsterdam season 5 before the show wraps up? We know this is a huge question that has been out there for a while. The actress departed her role as Helen Sharpe after season 4, and it did leave Max Goodwin in an incredibly difficult position. There’s clearly a lot of heartbreak that comes with her sudden exit, especially since it was not exactly clear why she couldn’t come back for the wedding. Heck, even Dr. Sharpe herself was unable to offer up all that much of an answer.

If there is any bit of good news that we can pass along at this point, it is simply this: You are going to have a chance to see Freema again. That is, at least, based on what executive producer David Schulner had to say to TVLine:

“We’ve got way more to come … When I say you haven’t seen the last of Helen Sharpe and Freema, I mean it.”

So what this means, at least to us, is that we’ll be seeing her emerge as a part of the story before the end of the series finale, but don’t necessary expect it right away. We wouldn’t be shocked that she returns in the series finale with some more clarity on her life, and that could lead to Max making some big decisions of his own on his future. We just hope that there’s enough time for closure, no matter when she turns up. Given that she was such a HUGE part of this world and this story for so many years, the last thing we want to see here is a situation where she shows up for a few minutes and then that’s it. The character deserves more than a small cameo at the end of the road.

