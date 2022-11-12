NCIS season 20 spoilers: How three-part crossover begins

For those of you who have not heard the news as of yet, a three-part NCIS crossover event is coming on CBS on January 2! This is a first-of-its-kind event for the franchise, and it’s also a rare opportunity to see some of the Los Angeles cast interact with some other shows. For whatever reason, they’ve been left hanging for a significant part of that show’s run.

So how is the event going to begin? With the flagship show, of course! The events of the first episode “Too Many Cooks” will carry over to the two other shows after the fact, as all three will be airing on the same night. Below, we have more information all about how things begin:

“Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

For those wondering why there aren’t even more cast members from the other shows appearing, it’s likely because there are only so many people who can be thrown into a singular story. CBS is still working with cost and schedule restraints here, and we’re just happy Sam and Callen will be turning up. Of course, getting more of Torres and Tennant should be equally fun, as they’ve spent time together in the past.

On paper, the execution of this crossover does seem to be a little bit stronger than what we had earlier this season. What we didn’t like about the premiere crossover was how it took a big story from the flagship and suddenly made it necessary to watch Hawaii to see how it wrapped up. This event seems to stand more on its own.

