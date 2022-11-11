NCIS season 20 episode 7 video: ‘Love Lost’ sneak peeks!

Monday night on NCIS, you are going to see season 20 episode 7 — a big-time story titled “Love Lost.”

What’s at the center of this case? It probably won’t come as much of a surprise, but this is going to be one of the most important ones that we’ve seen the team take on in quite some time. It begins in a pretty unusual way, as a man named Felix Lassiter walks into HQ to report a crime. It seems like he’s actually in the wrong place — that is, until he reveals that his wife is the Secretary of the Navy, and that she is trying to kill him!

In the sneak peeks below, you can see McGee, Palmer, Kasie, and the other characters all trying to wrestle with the implications of this information. Is there any compelling evidence to support this claim? Kasie and Palmer do find clues that suggest a substance may be involved that very few people have access to, and SecNav is one of them. Meanwhile, McGee is set to take on the challenge of trying to interrogate someone who is, effectively, Vance’s boss. She could fire any of them at any moment if she chooses, but he insists that they follow the evidence and they treat the Secretary as though she is any other suspect.

Knowing what we do about NCIS after watching for so many years, this case is probably more complicated than first meets the eye. It is very well possible that Felix could have an ulterior motive for what it is that he’s doing.

