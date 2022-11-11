Down to Earth With Zac Efron season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big premiere of season 2 today, is there a chance at a Down to Earth With Zac Efron season 3 renewal down the road?

First and foremost, we should start off this piece with where things currently stand: Nothing has been decided when it comes to the future. Do we think there’s at least a chance for more? Absolutely, mostly because nature documentaries are always going to be in demand. That’s even more the case when your metaphorical nature guide is an A-list actor who is naturally curious about the world. This is a show that has, at least so far, done a great job of encapsulating life in certain places, and there is SO much more of the globe to explore.

We’d say that there are a couple of different things that serve as big factors in the show’s future. First and foremost, there is the question of whether or not Netflix is going to want any more. This is a streaming service that has a tendency to cancel things left and right, so of course we cannot put anything like that past them here. How in the world could we? They’ll look at the viewership versus the show’s cost, and also how quickly people binge season 2 — that is almost always an indicator of whether or not people will watch season 3.

Meanwhile, we would also argue that this show’s future depends heavily on Efron’s own schedule, given that he does have a lot of other commitments. It’s one of the reasons why we can’t ever see this show having some sort of precise future. It could go away and come back at almost any time and in some ways, that is the beauty of an unscripted show like this.

