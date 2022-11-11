The Good Fight series finale: Is there any hope for a spin-off?

Following the series finale of The Good Fight on Paramount+ yesterday, are we meant to believe that we’re at the end of the road now? We know that the original The Good Wife on CBS spawned this particular spin-off, and there is going to be a natural interest in more.

Also, we’re well-aware of the fact that in the series finale, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) was set up to head to Washington DC in order to run an all-female law firm. Meanwhile, Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) could be along for the ride. It goes without saying that this sounds like the tease for a great show, but is it actually happening?

Well, not so much. In a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Michelle King noted that this conclusion for these characters “was [not] meant as a tease or a trial balloon” for a potential new show; rather, “it really was this idea of, ‘OK, how is Diane going to continue her fight? How does she not give up, in spite of it all?’”

With that in mind, we do have to consider the idea that the series finale was meant, in fact, to be the true ending of this franchise for the time being. Does this mean that it will be the end forever? We don’t think it’s smart to say that, since there are a lot of interesting characters in this world and this is a series of shows that are more than a decade deep at this point. If there is a new idea that comes out, we would imagine one of the primary directives would be to find a way to get both longtime viewers and new faces watching — we do know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to pull off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Fight right now

Do you want there to be a spin-off following the events of The Good Fight series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







