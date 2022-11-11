Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere date risk

We know that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is already in production, and that gives us some hope for the future. In particular, it makes us think that we may not be waiting for TOO long to see the show back on the air — at least when it comes to some other shows like Stranger Things.

As of right now, a start date in 2023 feels fairly unlikely. Even with filming underway, you have to remember that there is a lengthy post-production window that comes with doing a show like this. Think of rendering the armies, the locations, the fire, and some of the other all-important effects. This does not come easy, and it doesn’t come cheap.

If The Rings of Power season 2 does end up premiering in early 2024, there are some risks that come with that. For starters, once again the show could end up airing at the same time as House of the Dragon. Also, it could be competing in a competitive landscape that could include the likes of Euphoria, the NFL playoffs, or even another Amazon show in The Boys. It’s one of the reasons why spring 2024 may be a little more likely than the winter.

Hopefully, this long hiatus is also going to be rather useful when it comes to getting people to catch up and enjoy season 1. While we do think that there were some issues with pacing in the early going, it got stronger and stronger throughout the season leading up to a pretty exceptional finale. With the identity of Sauron now revealed and with us learning so much more on The Stranger, there’s a LOT of ways in which this could actually tie into the J.R.R. Tolkien world.

