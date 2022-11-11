The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Show EP on June’s future

As we get ourselves more prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu in the future, there are a few things we know.

First and foremost, this is the final season and we know that every single story will build to that moment. We have to be prepared for some big-time devastating stuff, and a few twists and turns that could dramatically alter certain characters’ plans. For example, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing June and Serena arrive in Hawaii; it is so far from the action of the show. What would they even do there? We know there’s some big decisions that are going to be made here by both of these characters, and a few other people could be making moves that impact them greatly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

At the end of the day, though, the most important decision with June is pretty clear: Who does she really want to be? Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is at least some of what showrunner Bruce Miller had to say:

“You’re talking about a character that began with no name. She was Offred for a while, then she was June, then she was Ofjoseph. That’s what the show’s about. It’s called The Handmaid’s Tale and it’s about her and that experience in her life and you really want to, in the end, feel like, when she began, she wasn’t a handmaid and, in the end, this is what she took from that experience, this is how she’s changed.”

The thing that we know that she cares about the most at this point is changing the lives of those around her. We don’t think she left Canada just for herself; it was for Nichole. She saved Serena for the sake of Noah, and this will be her driving force in season 6: How to continue to help. It’s why she may continue to fight for America, even when there are some huge roadblocks and obstacles thrown in her way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right away

What are you the most interested in seeing from June moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







