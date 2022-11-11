Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but of course we’d love to have more from this show as soon as possible.

Now, of course, is where we end up sharing some of the bad news: There is no installment tonight. We’ve had a good run for the past several weeks but now, we are diving head-first into a hiatus — the first major one we’ve seen all season. The plan is for the show to return on Friday, November 18, so at least this isn’t some sort of super-long wait. You can get a little more news on what’s coming courtesy of the season 13 episode 6 synopsis below:

“On Dangerous Ground” – Danny and Jamie clash over a gang-related shooting after Jamie oversteps as part of his new position and Danny empathizes too closely with a victim. Also, Erin and Anthony search for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardizes a case involving Erin’s nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman); and Frank grows concerned when he’s not invited to speak at a policing forum, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what’s happening on the other side of this episode? Well, prepare for another hiatus on November 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday and at that point, we’ll have to wait and see what some of the specific plans are when we get into December. We feel pretty confident that there’s at least going to be another story or two next month, largely because we’re so early in the season and this is a time in which Friday-night shows tend to fair at least reasonably well.

Of course, we’re expecting some more video previews / sneak peeks for “On Dangerous Ground” in the next few days. Keep your eyes peeled!

