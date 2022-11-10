Magnum PI season 5 photo: A look at new Detective!

As we get prepared for the now-confirmed premiere of Magnum PI season 5 on February 19, why not prepare to meet someone new?

As some of you may have heard already, the new season is going to feature Chicago Med and Timeless alum Michael Rady as a new Detective, a man by the name of Chris Childs. This is someone who clearly could be working with Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang), at least judging from a new behind-the-scenes post from Perdita Weeks on Instagram.

It is not a surprise that we see Gordon wearing a police badge here, given that he has in some other BTS photos so far this season, as well. While it seemed as though he was going to be forced away from the Honolulu PD at the end of season 4, something is going to allow him to find his way back. That could be an interesting journey if we see it play out on-screen.

Could Weeks taking a photo with Kang and Rady suggest that Higgins will be collaborating aplenty with HPD moving forward? Perhaps so, but that was kind of a given, no? Remember for a moment here that these characters do have a tendency to serve as foils for each other much of the time, and there is plenty of potential for hijinks moving forward. Higgins and Magnum often do have a tendency to clash with the police, mostly because they often color outside the lines. Even if there’s more of a bond between the two and Gordy than in season 1 or 2, we tend to believe that element will be there.

Now, can we just hope for more behind-the-scenes goodies over the next few weeks? We tend to think these make the wait a little bit easier.

